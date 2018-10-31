Hundreds of FFA Chapters Benefit From Tenth Annual Zoetis Industry Support Program

Zoetis customers allocate funds to support future leaders in agriculture

More than 1,600 National FFA Organization chapters across the country are receiving funds from veterinarians and animal health dealers and distributors through this year’s Zoetis Industry Support Program. Since 2008, the annual program has helped provide local FFA chapters with funds for different opportunities, including financing leadership development events and class projects for student members, purchasing equipment for school farms and classrooms, building new animal agriculture facilities, securing blue jackets, and sending members to the National FFA Convention & Expo.

Annual Zoetis Industry Support Program

Each spring, all veterinary, animal health dealer and distributor customers have the option to enroll in the Zoetis Industry Support Program. Zoetis customers can allocate a portion of their purchases from eligible Zoetis cattle and equine product purchases to a local FFA chapter or chapters of their choice.

“This program provides a unique opportunity for our customers to support to their communities by extending donations to their local FFA chapter or chapters,” said Jon Lowe, senior vice president U.S. Cattle and Equine at Zoetis and current National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ Board member. “Our Industry Support Program spreads donations across thousands of FFA chapters, which helps provide a variety of experiences to students across the country to further their education and to help safeguard the future of the agriculture industry.”

Long-standing Partnership With FFA

“We are so thankful for the partnership with Zoetis,” said Lori Randle, senior regional director, National FFA Foundation. “As a platinum sponsor and through the Industry Support Program, Zoetis is a great example of building support for local FFA chapters, state FFA associations and foundations, and National FFA.”

In addition to the Industry Support Program, Zoetis is involved with national FFA programs and objectives. FFA has a strong history of helping students and their communities, and many Zoetis employees were FFA members with careers founded on their FFA experiences. Zoetis provides support, development and resources to teachers by sponsoring and hosting the National Association of Agricultural Educators workshops at the National FFA Convention each year and to students pursuing careers in veterinary medicine and agriculture by sponsoring the National FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event and Agricultural Proficiency Awards.

For more information on the Zoetis Industry Support Program or about enrolling in the program in 2019, please contact your local Zoetis representative.

About Zoetis

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 60 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2017, the company generated annual revenue of $5.3 billion with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit zoetisUS.com.