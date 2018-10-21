Hope Miller and Seven S PrettySmart crowned Discount Tire Non Pro Snaffle Bit Futurity Champions

Hope Miller rode Seven S PrettySmart (Dual Smart Rey X Lena Pretty Playboy X Freckles Playboy) to the 2018 National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Non Pro Championship.

Despite Miller’s trepidation of going down the fence, “Birdie” gave it her all in the arena and turned goals into actions. After having lots of success the past couple of year, Miller is going to have to take some time off. What better way to end a show season than with the highest accolade many riders strive to capture.

Miller and Seven S PrettyFace earned a 214 in the herd work, 213.5 in the rein work and a 214 down the fence. The pair’s composite score of 641.5 was accompanied with $21,856 and an abundance of prizes: Bob’s Custom Saddle, CR Morrison Bronze Trophy, Gist Custom Buckle, Catena USA Watch, Boots by Rios of Mercedes, 100X Custom Hat, Classic Equine Fleece Cooler, CINCH Jacket, CR RanchWear Shirt and product from Platinum and UltraCruz.

Winning the Intermediate Non Pro Snaffle Bit Futurity is a family affair for Carmen Buckingham

Friday, October 19, could not have been more special Carmen Buckingham, as she was surrounded by close family in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Idaho horsewoman piloted Cat At Heart (Heart Of A Fox X Pearlescent Cat X Cats Merada) to a 628.5 composite, the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Intermediate Non Pro Champion title and $8,014.

Even though Buckingham and her gelding faced some trouble in the herd work, marking a 195, they prevailed to be the winners after laying down a 222.5 in the cow work.

The Buckingham ranch is now the home of two NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Champions. Tom Buckingham won the 1990 Non Pro Snaffle Bit Futurity. In addition to her husband, Buckingham also shared this special moment with her daughter and 2-year-old grandson, It’s not everyday a 2-year-old can take a vistory lap around the the famous Will Rogers Coliseum with his newly-crowned Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion grandmother.

Debbie Crafton rode Shiney Lil Belles to the Novice Non Pro Snaffle Bit Futurity Championship

Debbie Crafton’s first NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity was a dream come true. The Colorado cowgirl and Shiney Lil Belles (Shining Lil Nic X Dual Reys Belle X Dual Rey) won the NRCHA Novice Non Pro Snaffle Bit Futurity with a composite score of 625.5 (207herd / 216 rein / 202.5 cow), collecting a $3,086 paycheck.

Crafton was quick to credit NRCHA professional Luke Jones on a great job of training the 3-year-old stallion she purchased just a few short months ago.

Crafton was truly honored to be competing with fellow non pros she has admired for years. We have not seen the last of Crafton and “Styles”; they have big plans for the future.

Smart Lookin Nurse captures second championship title with John Swales aboard

Earlier in the week, we watched Smart Lookin Nurse (WR This Cats Smart X NurseWare X Dual Rey) and Bart Holowath, owner and rider, win the Intermediate Non Pro Hackamore Classic. Today, Canadian horseman John Swales won the Open Hackamore, marking a 218 in the rein work and 216.5 in the cow work, earning $9,560.

Catch all the latest action at www.NRCHA.com.