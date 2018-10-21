2018 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open Champion Crowned

Saturday, October 20, was a record-breaking evening for NRCHA Professional Corey Cushing, Scottsdale, Arizona, as he piloted SJR Diamond Mist (CD Diamond X Cat Mist X High Brow Cat), bred and owned by San Juan Ranch, to the 2018 National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Open Championship. Under the spotlights in the historic Will Rogers Coliseum, Cushing became a two-time Snaffle Bit Futurity Champion and Two Million Dollar Rider.

In 2012, the Arizona horseman rode CD Diamond, sire to this year’s champion, to the Open Snaffle Bit Futurity win, crossing the million dollar mark at the same time. Just six years later, we are watching history repeat itself.

Cushing marked a 213 in the herd work, 223 in the rein work and a 222.5 down the fence. The composite score of 658.5 secured the $125,000 win check. The Cushings have always made horse shows a family event, and this evening was no exception as their friends and family celebrated so many milestones together on the arena floor.

Clay Volmer and SDP Hy Rey Bound crowned Intermediate Open Champions

An incredible 226 fence score from Clay Volmer and SDP Hy Rey Bound (TR Dual Rey X SDP Hydriven Hicapoo X Hydrive Cat) secured the Intermediate Open Snaffle Bit Futurity Championship, for owner SDP Buffalo Ranch. Volmer, Millsap, Texas, rode the 3-year-old stallion to a composite score of 660 (216 herd/218 rein/226cow) and $30,000 paycheck.

Tonight’s win makes this Volmer’s second Snaffle Bit Futurity championship; in 2016 he won the Limited Open Futurity aboard Hesa Royalena.

Limited Open Snaffle Bit Futurity title belongs to Jordan Williams and Angel In Blue Jeanz

Jordan Williams had a busy day preparing two horses for the Intermediate and Limited Open Finals. His hard work paid off as he was crowned NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Limited Open Champion.

Williamson rode Angel In Blue Jeanz (Metallic Cat X Heavens Little Angel X Smart Little Lena) to $15,748 payday with a 216 in the herd, 218.5 in the reining and 217.5 down the fence. Williamson was quick to thank his clients, Wes and Sarah Williams, for all of their support and encouragement.